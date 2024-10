Did days off cause Mets to be flat in Game 1 of NLCS vs. Dodgers?

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte.

While the New York Mets had three days off before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, the Dodgers had to defeat the San Diego Padres on Friday evening to continue their postseason journey.

After the Dodgers routed the Mets, 9-0, to grab a 1-0 series lead, New York outfielder Starling Marte suggested the Amazins can reclaim the vibes that hovered over the organization following its NL Division Series victory over the rival Philadelphia Phillies.

"That energy, that drive and that momentum we feel like we can continue to sustain it," Marte said through an interpreter, as shared by Robert Sanchez of SNY. "[Monday] we can come in and turn the page and tie the series, but we’ll continue to go out there, continue to battle and come with that same confidence. The motivation of this team and the energy is still here and we’re not gonna lower our heads from this game. We simply have to come back and play hard and do what we know we can do."

The Mets had been quite busy since they had to complete a doubleheader at the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 30. New York played a wild-card series at the Milwaukee Brewers from Oct. 1-3 before the NLDS against Philadelphia ran from Oct. 5 through last Wednesday. Exhausted players, specifically Mets pitchers, likely welcomed the time off , but The Athletic's Jayson Stark and others have noted that the numbers show having an October break often negatively impacts a team.

"We’re gonna continue to come out with the same confidence and the same work ethic," Marte added during his comments. "That’s just what the game is sometimes. Whoever scores the most ends up winning, so we’re gonna have to come in tomorrow and we’re gonna have to battle the way that we’re accustomed to doing and with the same confidence that we’ve had before this game started."

The good news for Mets fans feeling dejected on Monday morning is that this squad has shown plenty of resilience since it began the season at 0-5 before it sat at 24-35 on the night of June 2. More recently, New York did well to immediately bounce back and earn wins coming off gut-punch playoff losses to the Brewers and Phillies.

"We were all ready," star shortstop Francisco Lindor said after Sunday's blowout, according to Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post. " Bottom line comes down to: We didn’t play the game better than they did. "

If that happens again at Dodger Stadium on Monday afternoon, the 2024 Mets may encounter the setback that ultimately ends what's been a magical run for a team many counted out in the final days of spring.