Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Yardbarker

    Warriors HC Steve Kerr outlines expectations for Andrew Wiggins

    By Adam Taylor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bq3FM_0w4hTSeg00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKOmT_0w4hTSeg00
    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

    Andrew Wiggins was a catalyst for the Golden State Warriors championship in 2022. At his best, he's an elite defender with high-level offensive upside, especially as a slasher and catch-and-shoot specialist on the perimeter.

    Following the loss of Klay Thompson, who joined the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency, head coach Steve Kerr is looking to his team to play an up-tempo run-and-gun offense. As such, he wants the Warriors to make and take a lot of threes next season.

    During a recent interview with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area , Kerr shared his expectations for Wiggins heading into the new season.

    The veteran head coach outlined the role he envisions the championship-winning forward playing on offense next season and what he's verbalized to Wiggins during training camp.

    "I’ve already told him: six 3-pointers a game,” Kerr said. "He is a really good 3-point shooter. It was down a little bit last year, but since he’s been here, 39, 40 percent. I want a lot of threes and I want a lot of attacks to the rim. He shot 80-plus percent from the foul line in the second half of the year last year. He looks really comfortable in every aspect of the game. And let’s face it, with Klay gone, we need him to step up and be our second scorer after Steph, and we know he’s perfectly capable of that.”

    Wiggins has struggled for the past two seasons as he dealt with personal issues away from the basketball court. However, Golden State needs him to return to his best once the new campaign begins. His presence on the wings, especially at the point of attack on defense, could elevate the franchise into being a genuine playoff contender next season.

    Still, Wiggins isn't the only player tasked with increasing their presence on the perimeter. We should expect high usage from Buddy Hield , Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and potentially Jonathan Kuminga as Kerr looks to outscore opponents from deep.

    Nevertheless, getting a strong year out of Wiggins is essential if Golden State wants to bounce back from missing last year's playoffs. It has the three-point shooting talent to make this new approach work, especially with Stephen Curry leading the charge. Still, for the third season in a row, Wiggins' production will be a significant swing factor for the franchise. Only time will tell how that works out.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pregame jitters are proof Klay Thompson needed a fresh start
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    The 2025 HOF class projects to be weakest ever
    Yardbarker15 hours ago
    Ex-NBA veteran predicts Celtics start year 'with some attitude'
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Why it may be time for the Cowboys to hit the panic button
    Yardbarker14 hours ago
    Analyst has Myles Garrett idea for Browns amid Deshaun Watson's struggles
    Yardbarker8 hours ago
    Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh provides update after suffering 'atrial flutter' in Week 6
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Don't feel sorry for Guardians, other small-market MLB teams
    Yardbarker12 hours ago
    Charlotte disqualification, playoff elimination continues Alex Bowman's Next-Gen woes
    Yardbarker3 hours ago
    Watch: Chargers RB Kimani Vidal scores TD on first career touch
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Watch: Nick Saban calls for CFB to add 'flopping' penalty to save 'integrity of the game'
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Watch: Oregon student wins $100K from ESPN's Pat McAfee
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Alex Bowman disqualified after Charlotte, putting Joey Logano in Round of 8
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Dricus Du Plessis may be overly confident going into next fight
    Yardbarkerlast hour
    Braves Encouraged to Trade Starting Pitcher in Major Deal
    ATL Braves Country11 hours ago
    Columbus' 'B' team making the difference in MLS Cup defense
    Yardbarker8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy