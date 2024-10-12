Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Yardbarker

    ALDS takeaways: Lane Thomas plays hero for Guardians with go-ahead grand slam

    By Eric Smithling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKTcB_0w4hJ3qS00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiVGM_0w4hJ3qS00
    Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas reacts after hitting a grand slam in Game 5 of the ALDS

    The Guardians completed their comeback from down 2-1 in their best-of-five ALDS against the Tigers on Saturday with a 7-3 Game 5 win.

    With the win, the Guardians advance to the ALCS, where they will play the Yankees beginning Monday night in New York.

    Here are five takeaways from the Guardians victory in the winner-take-all game.

    Outfielder Lane Thomas becomes Guardians hero

    Thomas didn't do much in the regular season for Cleveland after being traded from the Nationals in late July. In 53 games, Thomas hit .204 with seven home runs.

    He would have been few peoples' pick for Guardians breakout star during the playoffs, but that's what he became with his fifth-inning grand slam off of the presumptive AL Cy Young favorite, Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.

    It was the first home run allowed by Skubal in a month and the second this postseason by Thomas, who also hit one in the first inning of Game 1.

    He added an infield hit in the seventh inning to drive in an insurance run that put the Guardians up three runs, 6-3.

    Tarik Skubal plays with fire

    Thomas' home run was Cleveland's second opportunity with the bases loaded. In the third inning, Skubal escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Thomas out on a pop-up at first.

    He didn't have nearly the same luck in the fifth, hitting third baseman Jose Ramirez before allowing Thomas' grand slam.

    If it weren't for that one pitch to Thomas, Skubal's outing may have ended much differently. However, after playing with fire in two of his first five innings, it may have only been a matter of time before Skubal was burned.

    Steven Kwan's incredible postseason continues

    Kwan has set the tone for Cleveland at the top of the lineup. After his 3-of-5 performance in Game 5, the Guardians outfielder is batting .524 this postseason with a .591 on-base percentage in 21 at-bats.

    When it mattered most — In Cleveland's wins in Games 4 and 5 to stave off elimination — Kwan was 6-of-10 while scoring four runs.

    Aggressive Tigers rewarded... and punished

    Detroit's aggressiveness at the plate was a blessing and curse. Pinch hitter Kerry Carpenter had the green light on a 3-0 count in the top of the fifth, resulting in a base hit that scored shortstop Trey Sweeney from first base. Carpenter drilled a 96 mph fastball from Guardians reliever Andrew Walters to right-center and Sweeney sped all the way from first to score, reaching home on a slide before Guardians catcher Bo Naylor applied the tag.

    But the aggressive approach also backfired as Detroit struck out 16 times, including seven times with a runner in scoring position. With better plate discipline, the Tigers may have been able to further wear down the Guardians bullpen before it was able to turn to shutdown closer Emmanuel Clase for a six-out save.

    Red carpet laid out for Yankees on road to World Series

    New York couldn't have planned the ALDS more perfectly. The Guardians needed eight pitchers to get through Game 5 against the Tigers. With only one day of rest before the ALCS begins on Monday, manager Stephen Vogt must be creative in putting his staff in the best position to succeed against the Yankees' loaded lineup, led by AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge and outfielder Juan Soto.

    The Yankees bullpen has also been the best in baseball in October, not allowing a run in 15 2/3 innings. ( h/t FanGraphs )

    As ecstatic as Cleveland must be to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2016, that celebration will likely be short-lived.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    BJ Birdsell
    2d ago
    Another one of Mozeliak's failures was Lane Thomas. If Mozeliak doesn't like you....your time in St Louis is of a short duration no matter if you have great potential or are a talented player with experience.🥸☹️☹️☹️, Mr. Bowtie!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Yankees' intensity could be reason for postseason success
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Don't feel sorry for Guardians, other small-market MLB teams
    Yardbarker12 hours ago
    Takeaways from Dodgers-Mets NLCS Game 2: New York draws even thanks to early scoring outburst
    Yardbarker2 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Guardians’ C.J. Kayfus Emerges As Possible First Base Solution
    Baseball America2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cade Cunningham's big night is proof of concept for Pistons
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Jannik Sinner making history with 2024 hard-court exploits
    Yardbarker16 hours ago
    The 2025 HOF class projects to be weakest ever
    Yardbarker15 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    CFB Week 7 winners, losers: Oregon nets signature win, Ole Miss plays itself out of playoff conversation
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    These Simple Mexicali-style, Aluminum Foil-Wrapped Burritos Are For ‘Lonches,’ Not Influencers
    L.A. TACO3 days ago
    Ex-NBA veteran predicts Celtics start year 'with some attitude'
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Browns offense off to NFL's worst start in decade
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    20+ games remaining that will help decide the College Football Playoff
    Yardbarker13 hours ago
    Watch: Nick Saban calls for CFB to add 'flopping' penalty to save 'integrity of the game'
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Charlotte disqualification, playoff elimination continues Alex Bowman's Next-Gen woes
    Yardbarker3 hours ago
    Patriots icon addresses Bill Belichick, Jets rumors
    Yardbarker15 hours ago
    Does Robert Saleh blame Jets' Aaron Rodgers for firing?
    Yardbarker12 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Watch: Clemson uses trick play to help seal fifth straight win
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Three measures on Georgia’s ballot, what they mean
    The Current GA2 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Alex Bowman disqualified after Charlotte, putting Joey Logano in Round of 8
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Columbus' 'B' team making the difference in MLS Cup defense
    Yardbarker8 hours ago
    Coach: Eagles LT expected to miss multiple weeks
    Pro Football Rumors4 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy