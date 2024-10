Mets' Steve Cohen jokes about Francisco Lindor contract after NLDS heroics

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

This past spring, some suggested that New York Mets owner Steve Cohen regretted signing shortstop Francisco Lindor to a 10-year contract extension worth $341M ahead of the 2021 season.

Cohen was able to joke about such takes after Lindor's grand slam propelled the Mets to a 4-1 victory over the rival Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday and to this year's National League Championship Series.

"That 341 is looking pretty freakin' good right now," Cohen told Mike Puma of the New York Post while celebrating Wednesday's win.

One couldn't blame Cohen for enjoying some victory laps at Citi Field after his Mets bounced the Phillies from the playoffs. During his first news conference as Mets owner in November 2020, Cohen somewhat controversially said he would consider it "slightly disappointing" if the club didn't "win a World Series in the next three to five years."

He then watched as Lindor heard boos from Mets fans amid his struggles at the plate during his first season with the organization, and Cohen later had his star apologize for a "thumbs-down" celebration that was a direct response to such jeers.

More recently, Lindor became the heart and soul of the 2024 Mets, as well as their most valuable player. The team meeting he called after New York fell to 22-33 on May 29 could be viewed as a franchise-altering event by the time Thanksgiving arrives, and his home run against the Atlanta Braves on the final day of the regular season helped ensure the Mets would play at least a couple of postseason games this fall.

Some may forget that it was Lindor's walk that began New York's memorable ninth-inning rally in the wild-card playoff elimination game at the Milwaukee Brewers last week. Odds are Mets fans around the country will remember where they were as they watched the 30-year-old jog around the bases on Wednesday.

Not bad for a guy dealing with a lingering back injury that likely won't completely go away until he rests in the offseason.

"I’ve been waiting for this for years," Cohen added about his club's ongoing postseason journey, according to Phillip Martinez of SNY. "I wanted this place packed. I want to slay the negative Met fan perception and we’re on our way to doing that. Let’s keep it going."

The Mets will try to keep it going when they face either the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in the upcoming NLCS that gets underway on Sunday.