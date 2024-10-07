Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Yardbarker

    'Historically bad reputation': Dodgers fans ripped for behavior in Game 2 of NLDS

    By Taylor Bretl,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDXd6_0vxxPw1V00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRd4j_0vxxPw1V00
    Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheer in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

    The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres moves to San Diego on Tuesday for Game 3. If it's anything like Game 2, it could be interesting, to say the least.

    In Los Angeles on Sunday, the game turned into a spectacle of emotions and drama, culminating in a 10-2 victory for the Padres and leaving the series tied 1-1. It also featured Los Angeles fans at their worst.

    "An already tattered image was further damaged," Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke wrote of Dodgers fans. "A historically bad reputation was further stained. Anyone out there walking around town wearing a Dodgers jersey today should be embarrassed."

    Tensions started in the first inning when Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar executed a stunning over-the-wall catch, robbing Mookie Betts of what appeared to be a game-tying home run. To reveal he caught the ball, Profar celebrated by jumping up and down and staring down Dodgers fans. That may have set the tone for the escalating tensions that would unfold throughout the game.

    Dodgers fans vented over Profar's actions. A baseball flew from the stands toward Profar standing in left field, leading to a flurry of activity on the field. Besides the ball, fans targeted Profar with trash. Umpires quickly stepped in as Profar confronted the fans.

    Despite the stoppage of play, the Padres maintained their focus, as Yu Darvish went on to throw a scoreless inning. To put a bow on it, San Diego's offense poured on six runs in the last two innings. In all, the Padres hit six home runs, the most in a postseason game in franchise history .

    The drama didn't just involve Profar. San Diego's Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. also found themselves embroiled in heated exchanges with fans and players. Following a strikeout in the sixth inning, Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty directed harsh words at Machado , who chirped back, fueling the competitive atmosphere even more.

    Flaherty's frustrations boiled into the next inning when he hit Tatis Jr. with a pitch . Tatis Jr. responded in spectacular fashion, launching his second home run of the game in his next at-bat, further igniting the crowd and sealing the game. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs.

    Not only did Tatis Jr. leave Dodger Stadium with an impressive performance in the box score, but he also made a lasting impression on Dodgers fans.

    If Game 3 tops this, look out.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    DJ92108
    10h ago
    Bad as Raider fans
    J
    1d ago
    you all doing all of that for what that shyt just fired up the Padres to kick our azz in game 3...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dodgers Sent Video to MLB Showing Manny Machado Throwing Baseball at Dave Roberts
    Dodgers Nation1 day ago
    Small-payroll teams making big noise in MLB playoffs
    Yardbarker6 hours ago
    Manny Machado allegedly pulled ‘disrespectful’ move against Dave Roberts
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Dodgers' Dave Roberts says Padres' Manny Machado threw a ball at him during NLDS Game 2: 'There was intent'
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Facing elimination against Padres in Game 4, Dodgers relegated to bullpen game
    Yardbarker7 hours ago
    Jurickson Profar sends message to Padres fans after ugliness at Dodger Stadium
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    Fans frustrated by West Coast blackouts of Big Ten Network games
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Drops ‘Terrible’ Admission Amid Postseason Woes
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Watch: Improbable HR in ninth inning lifts Tigers to ALDS Game 2 win
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    MLB betting: ALDS best bets for Wednesday 10/9
    Yardbarker6 hours ago
    Qinwen Zheng, Emma Navarro battle for WTA Finals spot after feisty summer
    Yardbarker6 hours ago
    Terry Francona opens up about decision to manage Reds
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Florida Panthers awarded Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Takeaways from Dodgers-Padres Game 3: San Diego is one win away from NLCS thanks to six-run outburst
    Yardbarker18 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Senior Gentleman Bordeaux
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Lonzo Ball misses preseason opener, but not due to knee injury
    Yardbarker8 hours ago
    New Netflix documentary shows LeBron James cussing out former Lakers HC
    Yardbarker7 hours ago
    Writer suggests Aaron Rodgers is hurting Jets offense this season
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Packers in awe of Xavier McKinney's historic interception streak
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Hornets HC Charles Lee already has team looking drastically improved
    Yardbarker10 hours ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Broncos CB, Seahawks safety made NFL history within minutes of each other
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Flyers rookie makes roster, could make franchise history
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Red Wings push back puck drop of opener due to Tigers' playoff game
    Yardbarker20 hours ago
    Report: NCAA considering rule change to allow junior hockey league pros to play
    Yardbarker1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy