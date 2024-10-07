'Historically bad reputation': Dodgers fans ripped for behavior in Game 2 of NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheer in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres moves to San Diego on Tuesday for Game 3. If it's anything like Game 2, it could be interesting, to say the least.

In Los Angeles on Sunday, the game turned into a spectacle of emotions and drama, culminating in a 10-2 victory for the Padres and leaving the series tied 1-1. It also featured Los Angeles fans at their worst.

"An already tattered image was further damaged," Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke wrote of Dodgers fans. "A historically bad reputation was further stained. Anyone out there walking around town wearing a Dodgers jersey today should be embarrassed."

Tensions started in the first inning when Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar executed a stunning over-the-wall catch, robbing Mookie Betts of what appeared to be a game-tying home run. To reveal he caught the ball, Profar celebrated by jumping up and down and staring down Dodgers fans. That may have set the tone for the escalating tensions that would unfold throughout the game.

Dodgers fans vented over Profar's actions. A baseball flew from the stands toward Profar standing in left field, leading to a flurry of activity on the field. Besides the ball, fans targeted Profar with trash. Umpires quickly stepped in as Profar confronted the fans.

Despite the stoppage of play, the Padres maintained their focus, as Yu Darvish went on to throw a scoreless inning. To put a bow on it, San Diego's offense poured on six runs in the last two innings. In all, the Padres hit six home runs, the most in a postseason game in franchise history .

The drama didn't just involve Profar. San Diego's Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. also found themselves embroiled in heated exchanges with fans and players. Following a strikeout in the sixth inning, Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty directed harsh words at Machado , who chirped back, fueling the competitive atmosphere even more.

Flaherty's frustrations boiled into the next inning when he hit Tatis Jr. with a pitch . Tatis Jr. responded in spectacular fashion, launching his second home run of the game in his next at-bat, further igniting the crowd and sealing the game. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs.

Not only did Tatis Jr. leave Dodger Stadium with an impressive performance in the box score, but he also made a lasting impression on Dodgers fans.

If Game 3 tops this, look out.