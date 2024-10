Watch: 'Christmas' comes early for Guardians with absurd Jhonkensy Noel defensive play

Jhonkensy Noel.

Guardians right fielder Jhonkensy "Big Christmas" Noel landed on everyone in Cincinnati's nice list on Monday with an absurd defensive play against the Tigers in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Tigers designated hitter Justyn-Henry Malloy drove a 1-2 pitch from Guardians starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to the wall in right field, appearing to have an easy double with one out.

Instead, Noel fired the ball to shortstop Brayan Rocchio, who tagged Malloy before he could slide into second base.

The play was another missed opportunity for Detroit in a game where hits — and runs — have been at a premium.

Through seven innings, Game 2 is a scoreless tie. The teams have combined for seven hits.

Detroit had multiple opportunities early to get a run across the plate but was 0-for-5 with a runner in scoring position after four innings, including 0-for-3 with two strikeouts after a leadoff double in the fourth.

After dropping Game 1, this is essentially a must-win for the Tigers. Likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal started and was excellent, striking out eight batters and allowing three hits through the seventh.

Manager A.J. Hinch hasn't named a starter for Game 3, but the Tigers won't have any better odds of winning without their ace on the mound.

If Detroit falls, it will look at all of the plays it didn't make — and the fantastic one Noel made — and think about what could have been.