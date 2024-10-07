Packers in awe of Xavier McKinney's historic interception streak

The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepted a Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) pass in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium.

Xavier McKinney came into the season knowing he would be one of the best safeties in the league. The Green Bay Packers presumably did as well because they gave him a four-year, $68M contract this offseason as a free agent.

McKinney knew what he was capable of, but five interceptions in five games? The star safety was asked after Green Bay's 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams if he would think someone would be crazy if they told him how his season has started from an interception standpoint.

“Nah. I wouldn’t have thought you was crazy at all,” McKinney said, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic . “I went into the season — I’m on a mission, and that mission doesn’t stop until we played our last game. Everything that I didn’t get before, that’s what I’m coming for.”

McKinney may not be surprised by his performance so far in 2024, but even head coach Matt LaFleur seemed a bit shocked.

“I don’t want to jinx it. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen," LaFleur said. "The guy just has a knack for the football and he’s got great ball skills. He’s very instinctive and smart to allow him to anticipate, to make plays and then he generally makes the play.”

The five interceptions speak for themselves, but history really puts McKinney's hot start for the Packers into perspective.

He's the first player since 1970 to record an interception in his first five games with a team. He also tied a gentleman named Irv Comp for the longest interception streak in the history of the Packers. Comp picked off five straight in 1943.

“Man, it’s unbelievable,” cornerback Eric Stokes said. “Five picks, five games. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that. That’s Madden stuff that I do. It’s unbelievable.”

“Being out there with him, it’s just like watching greatness,” rookie safety Evan Williams said.

McKinney has been incredible — an absolute game-changer. What has got to be scary for Green Bay's future opponents, though, is that he still wants to be even better.

According to the Associated Press , he had said that his preseason goal for interceptions this season was seven. As it stands, he's on pace for 17.