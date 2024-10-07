NHL betting: This rookie is favored over Macklin Celebrini to win the Calder Trophy

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini.

Hockey fans everywhere are excited to watch Macklin Celebrini in his rookie season. But, surprisingly, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft isn't the betting favorite to take home the Calder Trophy ahead of the regular season opener.

At least, not according to DraftKings . Over on their site, Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is the +300 betting favorite while Celebrini sits second at +500 odds.

Logan Stankoven (+600), Lane Hutson (+650), Cutter Gauthier (+1100) and Celebrini's teammate Will Smith (+1300) round out the favorite's on DK's odds board.

Michkov, 19, was the seventh overall draft pick for the Flyers in 2023. The team originally expected him to not be NHL eligible for a few years because of his KHL contract, but they were able to sign the Russian forward to a three-year, entry-level contract back on July 1 .

NHL fans have been waiting just as long to see Celebrini play in an NHL game. The 18-year-old is coming off of a Hobey Baker-winning season with Boston University. San Jose signed him to a three-year entry level contract on July 6 .

Not sure just yet which of these players to back to win the Calder? You don't have to wait long to make a side-by-side comparison. The Flyers host the Sharks on Nov. 11 and the teams rematch at San Jose on New Year's Eve.