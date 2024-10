Panthers WR Diontae Johnson 'not really worried about' trade rumors

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

The NFL trade deadline (Nov. 5) is a little over a month away, but there have been plenty of discussions this week regarding players who could soon become available.

One of those players is wide receiver Diontae Johnson, as the Carolina Panthers are unlikely to turn their season around at 1-3 and in last place in the NFC South.

The Panthers just traded for the 28-year-old in March, but he is playing on a one-year deal and has recently raised his value. In the past two weeks, he has registered 15 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

That could also be why Carolina opts against that idea, though.

"I don't see that happening," head coach Dave Canales said via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Still, the Panthers should at least consider it if they have a losing record by the end of Week 9.

That seems like a possibility, too, as Carolina's next five opponents have a combined record of 11-9.

The team wouldn't leave its offensive empty-handed, either, as first-round rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette has looked impressive the past two weeks with eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Additionally, veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is " expected back sooner rather than later " from his hamstring injury.

However, the Panthers would unlikely trade Johnson until they know Thielen is fully healthy.

That's why Johnson is shutting out the noise for now.

"At the end of the day, I can't control some of the stuff they put out there," Johnson told reporters. "I can only just come here and continue to be the player I've been since I got here. … Not really worried about it. Whatever happens, happens. I'm locked in with the Panthers right now."

If Johnson continues stacking performances like the last two weeks, Carolina could decide to extend him, ending any trade speculation. But until that happens, it makes sense to connect Johnson with some wide receiver-needy contenders around the league.