Watch: Patrik Laine shows up to Habs practice following preseason injury

Patrik Laine.

To say that Patrik Laine's start with the Montreal Canadiens has been scary would be an understatement.

The veteran winger was spotted on crutches at Habs morning practice on Monday, two days after sustaining a brutal knee injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Laine, 26, exited Saturday's preseason tilt after colliding with Leafs forward Cedric Pare . It was just the second shift he had taken in his second preseason game with the Habs, who acquired Laine during the offseason.

It isn't clear yet what the extent of the injury is, but any amount of time missed will hurt a Montreal team trying to rebuild after several down seasons. Head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters on Monday that watching Laine go down was extra disappointing given how much he has already bought into being part of the team, per TSN Sports.

"The number one job we had to do with Patty was make him excited to come to the rink, and he was," St. Louis said. "So it stings a little more because he was excited to come to the rink.

Laine's teammate Arber Xhekaj was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct for his retaliatory behavior toward Pare following the injury. Pare did not receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL for the hit.