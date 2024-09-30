Colorado's Deion Sanders reveals which side of the ball Travis Hunter is better on

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Colorado's two-way phenom, Travis Hunter, has been nothing short of a walking highlight reel this college football season.

His 561 receiving yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions have made him an early-season Heisman Trophy favorite . And he knows it too, striking the famous trophy pose after a second half interception against undefeated UCF on Saturday.

Playing nearly every snap for the Buffaloes — on offense and defense — Hunter is reminiscent of previous two-way spectacles like 1991 Heisman winner Desmond Howard and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

The latter spoke to "Nightcap" podcast hosts Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe on Sunday night, who debated over whether Hunter — a suspected high first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft — would be best played primarily on offense or defense in the pros.

"I ain't telling you nothing," Sanders joked with the two. "You're going to have to find out on your own. I know the answer."

Ochocinco, who's convinced Hunter "is a better receiver as opposed to [defensive back]," egged Sanders into giving a more serious evaluation of his star's talents.

"You've seen him with more opportunities at receiver, that's why you feel that way," Sanders lectured. "If you put him on defense and don't let him play offense in the pros, you're gonna look crazy because you're not moving the ball and your best receiver is over there on the defensive side of the ball."

Ochocinco felt vindicated by Sanders' evaluation, but "Coach Prime" wasn't done yet.

"Now if you put it vice versa," he continued. "OK, now he's on offense and he's lighting it up and your cornerback is getting killed but you've got him sitting over there on the bench, and your best corner is sitting over there waiting for the offense to get a turn and you're getting murdered out there, you're going to look like a fool as a head coach."

Sanders' final verdict on the debate: Let Hunter be Hunter.

"You've got to allow him to be who he is," he pleaded. "Imagine if I was selfish and just was traditional and just played him on one side of the ball, we wouldn't see half of the plays that we've been blessed with seeing as a collegiate football player. I would have robbed him of that greatness that he has."

So far, Sanders' approach has been paying dividends — for Hunter's value as a player and the team as a whole. Colorado (4-1) is off to a hot start again but is looking to avoid the seven consecutive loss skid to end the year like it had in 2023.

The Buffaloes will host No. 20 Kansas State on Oct. 12 after they come off their bye this week, the first ranked opponent they will have faced this season.