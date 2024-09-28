ACC releases statement on controversial Hail Mary decision in Virginia Tech-Miami game

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Casey Rizzi (39) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium.

The ending to Friday night's Virginia Tech-Miami game was dramatic and controversial to say the least.

The Hokies thought they had pulled off a top-10 upset over the No. 7 Hurricanes after officials ruled quarterback Kyron Drones' Hail Mary pass completed in the end zone for the game-winning score.

However, after a lengthy review, it was determined the pass was not completed and the game was over with Miami winning, 38-34. It was very difficult to see in replays where the ball was and who had possession where.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel , the ACC released a statement Saturday morning, explaining how it came to its contentious decision.

"During the review process of the last play of the Virginia Tech at Miami game," it read, "it was determined that the loose ball was touched by a Miami player while he was out of bounds which makes it an incomplete pass and immediately ends the play."

The ACC's decision was consequential. A loss would've seen Miami's conference and national title aspirations mightily hampered and given new life to a Virginia Tech team that started the season in most disappointing fashion.

In a now-deleted X post after the game, Hokie receiver Stephen Gosnell lashed out at the conference's decision, saying "ACC knows what they did. I wanna see consequences."

Both teams, ironically, will travel to California for their Week 6 games. Still undefeated Miami (5-0) will visit the Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley while Virginia Tech (2-3) will face Stanford.