Three reasons Knicks are now Celtics' biggest threat in the East

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns joined the Knicks via trade on Friday, making New York a strong contender in the East.

On Friday, the New York Knicks added another All-Star to their roster as they completed a blockbuster trade to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The move completes a series of major deals for New York that began in December 2022 when they acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Mikal Bridges also joined the Knicks earlier this summer.

With a revamped lineup, the Knicks have positioned themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA. They've constructed a team that can go toe-to-toe with the Boston Celtics. Here are three reasons why the Knicks are now Boston's biggest rivals in the Eastern Conference.

Wing defense

The best way to match up with the Celtics is to have elite wing defense to help slow down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In Anunoby and Bridges, the Knicks have two ideal candidates capable of guarding Boston's stars one-on-one or switching actions to force isolation possessions and limit mismatches.

Anunoby and Bridges are reliable offensive options, ensuring the Knicks can match Boston's two-way play on the wings. As such, one of the Celtics' usual advantages will be nullified when facing Tom Thibodeau's team, potentially forcing Joe Mazzulla to play through different rotation members.

Floor spacing

With the addition of Towns, the Knicks are now one of the few teams capable of forcing the Celtics to taste their own medicine. Thibodeau will undoubtedly incorporate a five-out offense with Towns spreading the floor at the top of the perimeter. The All-Star big man shot over 40% from three-point range last season, ensuring the Knicks have all the space they need for Jalen Brunson to attack off the dribble.

Boston plays a drop defense, with the big man protecting the rim. With the Knicks' spacing, the Celtics will be forced to bring their big closer to the perimeter, limiting the team's rim protection and potentially making life tough when trying to contain drives or off-ball cuts.

Guard play

The Celtics have the best two-way guard pairing in the NBA. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were considerable parts of Boston's run to the 2024 championship. However, in a matchup against the Knicks, Brunson would be the best guard on the floor and could easily have some big nights as the Celtics adjust to New York's spacing.

If Brunson consistently finds ways to get his shots off and create for his teammates, the Knicks could hold a slight advantage over the Celtics backcourt. Of course, a lot will depend on who Thibodeau uses as Brunson's backcourt partner following the loss of Donte DiVincenzo. Nevertheless, New York's guard play will be integral to their ability to stand toe-to-toe with the reigning champions and potentially walk out victorious.