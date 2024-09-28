Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Yardbarker

    Three reasons Knicks are now Celtics' biggest threat in the East

    By Adam Taylor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NI9F_0vn5tBid00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtx4l_0vn5tBid00
    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns joined the Knicks via trade on Friday, making New York a strong contender in the East.

    On Friday, the New York Knicks added another All-Star to their roster as they completed a blockbuster trade to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The move completes a series of major deals for New York that began in December 2022 when they acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Mikal Bridges also joined the Knicks earlier this summer.

    With a revamped lineup, the Knicks have positioned themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA. They've constructed a team that can go toe-to-toe with the Boston Celtics. Here are three reasons why the Knicks are now Boston's biggest rivals in the Eastern Conference.

    Wing defense

    The best way to match up with the Celtics is to have elite wing defense to help slow down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In Anunoby and Bridges, the Knicks have two ideal candidates capable of guarding Boston's stars one-on-one or switching actions to force isolation possessions and limit mismatches.

    Anunoby and Bridges are reliable offensive options, ensuring the Knicks can match Boston's two-way play on the wings. As such, one of the Celtics' usual advantages will be nullified when facing Tom Thibodeau's team, potentially forcing Joe Mazzulla to play through different rotation members.

    Floor spacing

    With the addition of Towns, the Knicks are now one of the few teams capable of forcing the Celtics to taste their own medicine. Thibodeau will undoubtedly incorporate a five-out offense with Towns spreading the floor at the top of the perimeter. The All-Star big man shot over 40% from three-point range last season, ensuring the Knicks have all the space they need for Jalen Brunson to attack off the dribble.

    Boston plays a drop defense, with the big man protecting the rim. With the Knicks' spacing, the Celtics will be forced to bring their big closer to the perimeter, limiting the team's rim protection and potentially making life tough when trying to contain drives or off-ball cuts.

    Guard play

    The Celtics have the best two-way guard pairing in the NBA. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were considerable parts of Boston's run to the 2024 championship. However, in a matchup against the Knicks, Brunson would be the best guard on the floor and could easily have some big nights as the Celtics adjust to New York's spacing.

    If Brunson consistently finds ways to get his shots off and create for his teammates, the Knicks could hold a slight advantage over the Celtics backcourt. Of course, a lot will depend on who Thibodeau uses as Brunson's backcourt partner following the loss of Donte DiVincenzo. Nevertheless, New York's guard play will be integral to their ability to stand toe-to-toe with the reigning champions and potentially walk out victorious.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Karl-Anthony Towns goes viral over his reaction online to getting traded
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Julius Randle deserved better from the Knicks
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Celtics react to Knicks acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns
    Yardbarker8 hours ago
    Naz Reid is the winner of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    Broadway bound: Timberwolves star center traded to Knicks in blockbuster deal
    Yardbarker2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    NBA rumors: Knicks' real reason for Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    Baffling late-game decisions doom Saints in loss to Falcons
    Yardbarker22 hours ago
    NFL Week 4's worst QB performances: It's time to raise the alarm on Trevor Lawrence
    Yardbarker15 hours ago
    'Monday Night Football:' Double down on this doubleheader
    Yardbarker3 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Arkansas ends Southwest Classic series in AT&T Stadium as only they could
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Ross Chastain reminds Cup Series that he hasn't gone anywhere
    Yardbarker18 hours ago
    Luis Arraez makes history with third consecutive batting title
    Yardbarker21 hours ago
    Watch: Dodgers teammate robs Shohei Ohtani of stolen base as he tries for 60th
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Kyle Busch's season becomes more heartbreaking after devastating loss at Kansas
    Yardbarker20 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainmentlast hour
    Red Sox Star Player: “See Myself Retiring In Dodger Blue”
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
    Mets-Braves doubleheader will determine National League playoff field
    Yardbarker20 hours ago
    Ross Chastain's Kansas win shows how much it means to win in NASCAR Cup Series
    Yardbarker20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy