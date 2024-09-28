Open in App
    Naz Reid is the winner of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade

    By Adam Taylor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fS2pB_0vn5XndL00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47whHE_0vn5XndL00
    Naz Reid.

    The Karl-Anthony Towns era ended for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when they reportedly agreed to send the All-Star big man to the New York Knicks . Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will be heading to the Western Conference contenders as part of the deal.

    Randle will now be teaming up with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Minnesota will undoubtedly be hoping his presence can help elevate last season's Western Conference finalists. However, Randle's on-court fit with Gobert doesn't project to be a seamless one. Furthermore, Chris Finch's team was at its best when running two 7-foot bigs together as part of a double-big lineup.

    That's where Naz Reid could fit in. The recently crowned Sixth Man of the Year could find himself spending more time within the starting unit next season after starting just 14 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Reid's ability to space the floor on the perimeter would allow Minnesota to seamlessly transition from Towns.

    Reid shot 41.4% from three-point range on five attempts per night last season. He has the size and motor to fill the role Towns occupied last season and would keep the floor spacing for Edwards and Gobert to thrive within the starting lineup.

    He could also improve the team's defense due to his explosiveness around the rim and capabilities as a help defender on the weak side. Of course, that could mean that Randle is either asked to play the small forward position or be tasked with coming off the bench.

    Playing Randle as the power forward in the starting lineup would create some significant spacing issues for Minnesota. He's at his best when operating around the elbows before popping onto the perimeter or backing himself down into the paint. Edwards would find driving lanes harder to come by, and Gobert's presence in the dunker spot would drastically hinder the team's overall approach.

    As such, Reid is the likely benefactor of Towns' departure. He can ensure Finch's system remains the same heading into the new season while proving he can handle a bigger role on a contending roster. He's earned the opportunity to showcase his skills and is already well-versed in the team's style of play.

    Minnesota may have lost one of its homegrown stars, but it has improved its depth and opened up playing time for one of its most reliable contributors.

    Moving Reid into the starting lineup may not be what the Timberwolves front office envisioned when signing off on the deal, but it's the outcome that makes the most sense, even if it means Randle has to swallow his pride to make things work with his new team.

