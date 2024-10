Julius Randle deserved better from the Knicks

Julius Randle.

Julius Randle's tenure with the New York Knicks ended on Friday night.

He was reportedly traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Donte DiVincenzo, in return for Karl-Anthony Towns . Randle had been with the Knicks for five seasons, earning three All-Star selections while playing for Tom Thibodeau.

When the Knicks initially acquired Randle, they were a rebuilding team devoid of success for years. The veteran forward was seen as the initial building block for the type of roster Thibodeau wanted to construct in Madison Square Garden. He repaid the Knicks' faith by helping them reach the postseason in three of his five seasons with the franchise.

However, as the Knicks' roster began to take shape, Randle's fit became increasingly questionable. His style of play is prone to seeing the ball stick in his hands. And his record in the postseason leaves a lot to be desired. Most importantly, though, his contract situation threatened to hang over New York's head all season.

"Some in the organization believe that Randle can fit well with this group and think that Randle’s play in January – after the OG Anunoby trade – supports that point," SNY's Ian Begley recently reported. "Others are concerned about Randle going into this pivotal season with free agency looming and the challenges that may present. In addition, some decision-makers aren’t as bullish about the general fit of the current group."

So the Knicks decided to make a move. They traded away their former building block to land a player they have coveted for over a year. The NBA is a business, and on paper, the move makes sense for Thibodeau's team. However, when you take a step back, it's clear that Randle deserved an opportunity to fight for a new contract in New York.

During the 2020-21 season, Randle finished eighth in MVP voting while representing the Knicks. He also made an All-NBA second-team and won Most Improved Player that season. In the 2022-23 season, he again got named to an All-NBA team, making the third-string selections. He gave his all to the Knicks franchise throughout his tenure there.

However, Randle's previous success only increased his trade value around the NBA . He's a proven commodity who can thrive as a primary, secondary or tertiary offensive option and has held his own under one of the most demanding defensive coaches in the league.

"A very attractive $29 million this year," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on a recent episode of his 'The Hoop Collective' podcast. "His player option for next year is $31 million. His value, if he’s 100%, is more than that. There is no reason why, if he’s playing at the top of his game, why he shouldn’t consider opting out of that ... Because of that $29 million salary, he’s extraordinarily tradable. And, the Knicks still do have a couple of extra first-round, not extra there’s no extra anymore, but the Knicks do still have a couple of first-round picks they can move."

Randle deserved better from the Knicks. He deserved to help them challenge for a championship after being such a huge part of their rebuild. Yes, New York has sent him to another contender, and he can still find success with the Timberwolves, but that isn't the same as winning with a franchise you helped build up.

The Knicks have made a move that elevates their chances of success this season, but that doesn't mean they did right by Randle. Unfortunately, that's part and parcel of business in the NBA.

There's no time for sentiment when a championship in on the line.