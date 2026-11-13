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Yankton
New Garden Estates housing planned in Yankton
10 days ago
Garden Estates is adding new single-family homes in Yankton, creating more housing options for people who want to move to the area or find more space. The development aims to give residents more choices to put down roots and stay in the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Yankton Thrive
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