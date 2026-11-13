Yankton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on senior care to higher-paying clinical roles. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Avera Health – Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living

Avera Health – Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living Location: Yankton, SD

Type: Part-time (Evening shift, 5–9 pm; every 3rd weekend/holiday; ~24 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $19.75 – $26.00/hour (DOE)

Help residents with daily living, meds (if Med Aide trained), meals, and light housekeeping in a team-focused assisted living setting. Great fit if you’re a CNA or Medication Aide (or can be licensed within 120 days) and want steady evening hours.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Yankton, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide evidence-based, patient-centered care with a collaborative team. You’ll assess patients, give medications, support treatment plans, and educate patients and families—ideal if you have current RN licensure and want a role focused on quality care and strong teamwork.

Employer: FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

Location: 801 Summit St., Yankton, SD 57078

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $99,000/year

Sign-on Bonus: $7,500

Work in an outpatient clinic treating orthopedic, balance, and mobility conditions with a lot of room to grow. New grads and experienced PTs are welcome, with mentorship, CE, profit sharing, 401(k) match, PTO, and student loan help available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Yankton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.