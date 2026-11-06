🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Yankton

Yankton has some very special dogs waiting for their second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Heartland Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Chihuahua (bonded pair)

Age: About 2 years old

Gender: Female & Female

Size: Small – Candy ~13.75 lbs, Sugar ~9.5 lbs

Adoption fee: $175 each (bonded pair – they go home together)

Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Phone: (605) 664-4244

These two Chihuahua sisters truly are “twice as sweet.” Candy and Sugar are a bonded pair who must be adopted together. They recently came to the shelter after their beloved owner passed away, and they’re looking for a calm, loving home where they can stay side by side.

They’re young adults, past the tiny puppy stage but still full of life and love. If you’re hoping for small companions who already know each other and find comfort together, these girls could be a perfect fit.

👉 Meet Candy and Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Phone: (605) 664-4244

Salem is a beautiful adult German Shepherd mix looking for a fresh start. Shepherds are known for being loyal, smart, and eager to learn, and Salem is ready for someone who will give her time, training, and love.

If you’ve been hoping for a devoted companion to share walks, car rides, and couch time, Salem may be your girl.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Wirehaired Terrier mix (Fox Terrier type)

Age: Young adult (around 1 year)

Gender: Male

Weight: About 28 lbs

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Phone: (605) 664-4244

Suave is a scruffy-faced, happy-hearted terrier mix who’s hoping to celebrate his first birthday in a forever home. He came to Yankton from the state capitol and has been showing everyone what a polite little gentleman he is.

House-trained

Social and friendly

Loves playgroup and spending time with other dogs

If you’re looking for a fun, medium-sized dog who enjoys canine buddies and human friends alike, Suave could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Suave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yankton, SD, please consider visiting Heartland Humane Society or giving them a call at (605) 664-4244 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.