🏭 Yankton, SD Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Yankton’s factories are busy and hiring. If you like building, fixing, and checking quality, there are several solid full-time options right now.

Employer: Applied Engineering, Inc.

Applied Engineering, Inc. Location: Yankton, SD

Yankton, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your quality skills to inspect parts, read blueprints, and keep detailed records so products meet customer specs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with modern tools and software, and like working closely with production teams.

Employer: Vishay

Vishay Location: Yankton, SD

Yankton, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on quality role with gauges and test equipment, doing inspections, FAI/PPAP, and technical reports for a global electronics manufacturer. Best for someone with 2+ years’ experience, strong blueprint reading, and interest in MIL/ASTM/AMS specs.

Employer: Astec Industries

Astec Industries Location: Yankton, SD

Yankton, SD Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role assembling large mechanical products using hand tools, power tools, cranes, and forklifts. Great entry point if you can read a tape measure and blueprints, like physical work, and want to grow in heavy equipment manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.