🚌 Multiple Yankton Driving Jobs, Up to $23/hr Seasonal

Yankton has some solid driving gigs right now, from flexible seasonal work to steady routes with benefits. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Yankton, SD

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around Yankton in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly on your own while still being part of the UPS team. Schedules can change day to day (Mon–Sat, including holidays), and you’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs and meet UPS vehicle and appearance rules.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Yankton, SD

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Full-time comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance, plus room to grow your career.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Yankton, SD

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Same core duties as the full-time role—driving store vehicles, delivering parts, picking up returns, and pitching in on light store tasks—but with part-time hours for more flexibility. Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.