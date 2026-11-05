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📣 Yankton, SD Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $120K+
Yankton has some strong options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. From summer work to full-time careers, there’s real money on the table.
Summer Sales Internship – Make $7,000–$20,000+
- Employer: Lotus Sales
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Type: Volunteer / full-time summer schedule
- Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses; avg first-year $10,000–$14,000)
Door-to-door summer sales with training provided and housing options if you relocate. Good fit for students who are competitive, coachable, and want to build sales skills fast.
Grain Origination Merchant
- Employer: Cargill
- Location: Yankton, SD (Napa Junction facility)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: Not listed
Link between local farmers and Cargill’s grain business, focusing on corn and soybeans. You’ll build farmer relationships, work with cash markets, and partner with internal teams; 2+ years related experience required, with a strong benefits package.
Automotive Sales Associate
- Employer: Northtown Chevy Buick GMC / Wheel City Auto listing
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $70,000–$120,000 per year (competitive, uncapped)
Help customers find the right vehicle while earning uncapped commission, with paid training, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts. Great if you’re outgoing, reliable, and want a long-term sales career.
Outside Sales Representative
- Employer: Hibu
- Location: Yankton, SD (hybrid: home + in-field)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Year 1 OTE $70,000–$85,000; Year 2 OTE $90,000–$106,000+ (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)
Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search, social, SEO) to local businesses with a base salary, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, and strong training program. Good for driven, entrepreneurial folks who like building a book of business.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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