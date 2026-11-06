🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Yanceyville, NC

Yanceyville has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Flower is a fluffy little baby with a soft gray-and-white coat. She’s still young and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through kittenhood.

👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Loaded fries is a gray baby boy with a short, sleek coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn all the house rules.

👉 Meet Loaded fries and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Shoe String is a light-colored cream kitten who will brighten up any room. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn what it means to be a beloved house cat.

👉 Meet Shoe String and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Color: Brown tabby and black

Brown tabby and black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Hickory is a handsome young longhair with a brown tabby and black coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential as a companion.

👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Baked Potato is another adorable gray baby boy, ready to grow up with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young kitten to raise, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Baked Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Color: White

White Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Domino is a striking young white cat with a fee-waived adoption, making it even easier to bring him home. He’s a great option if you want a cat who’s a bit older than a tiny kitten but still youthful.

👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White and orange/red

White and orange/red Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Boba is an adult girl with a pretty white-and-orange coat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, which can make them easier to match with your home.

👉 Meet Boba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell and white

Tortoiseshell and white Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Chex Mix is a beautiful tortoiseshell-and-white adult cat. If you’re looking for a more settled companion, she could be the calm, steady presence you’re hoping for.

👉 Meet Chex Mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Animal Protection Society of Caswell County at (336) 694-4921 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.