undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Yanceyville, NC
Yanceyville has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to meet them.
Flower
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Flower is a fluffy little baby with a soft gray-and-white coat. She’s still young and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can guide her through kittenhood.
👉 Meet Flower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loaded fries
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Loaded fries is a gray baby boy with a short, sleek coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn all the house rules.
👉 Meet Loaded fries and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shoe String
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Shoe String is a light-colored cream kitten who will brighten up any room. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn what it means to be a beloved house cat.
👉 Meet Shoe String and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hickory
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Color: Brown tabby and black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Hickory is a handsome young longhair with a brown tabby and black coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential as a companion.
👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baked Potato
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Baked Potato is another adorable gray baby boy, ready to grow up with a family of his own. If you’re looking for a young kitten to raise, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Baked Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Domino
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Domino is a striking young white cat with a fee-waived adoption, making it even easier to bring him home. He’s a great option if you want a cat who’s a bit older than a tiny kitten but still youthful.
👉 Meet Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and orange/red
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Boba is an adult girl with a pretty white-and-orange coat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, which can make them easier to match with your home.
👉 Meet Boba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chex Mix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell and white
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Chex Mix is a beautiful tortoiseshell-and-white adult cat. If you’re looking for a more settled companion, she could be the calm, steady presence you’re hoping for.
👉 Meet Chex Mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Animal Protection Society of Caswell County at (336) 694-4921 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.