undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Yanceyville
Yanceyville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County and are hoping to meet their new families soon.
Moira
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray/silver
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Moira is a striking young Husky mix with a beautiful dark coat and silver highlights. If you love active, smart dogs and are ready for some fun and exercise, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Moira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Doobsey
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Doobsey is a medium-sized young girl with a pretty brindle coat. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for a companion who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy.
👉 Meet Doobsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shale
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Shale is a lovely cream-and-white adult pittie mix. Adult dogs like Shale often settle into home life quickly and are a great option if you want a more predictable size and energy level.
👉 Meet Shale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
James
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
James is a tan medium-sized adult boy with a gentle look and a soft fawn coat. If you’re hoping for a steady, grown-up companion, James may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet James and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ochre
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Ochre is a black-and-white puppy with a bright future ahead of her. With a fee-waived adoption, she’s an especially good option if you’re ready for puppy training and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Ochre and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quartz
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Quartz is a tan-and-white puppy boy, likely to grow into a nice medium-sized dog. He’ll need the usual puppy guidance, but he’ll reward you with years of love.
👉 Meet Quartz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coal
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
- Phone: (336) 694-4921
Coal is another adorable tan-and-white puppy, ready to learn all about the world with a family of his own. With no adoption fee, he’s a wonderful choice if you’re prepared for the time and care a young pup needs.
👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Yanceyville, NC, please consider visiting the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County or calling (336) 694-4921 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.