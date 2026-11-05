🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Yanceyville

Yanceyville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray/silver

Black with gray/silver Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Moira is a striking young Husky mix with a beautiful dark coat and silver highlights. If you love active, smart dogs and are ready for some fun and exercise, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Moira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Doobsey is a medium-sized young girl with a pretty brindle coat. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for a companion who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy.

👉 Meet Doobsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Shale is a lovely cream-and-white adult pittie mix. Adult dogs like Shale often settle into home life quickly and are a great option if you want a more predictable size and energy level.

👉 Meet Shale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

James is a tan medium-sized adult boy with a gentle look and a soft fawn coat. If you’re hoping for a steady, grown-up companion, James may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet James and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Ochre is a black-and-white puppy with a bright future ahead of her. With a fee-waived adoption, she’s an especially good option if you’re ready for puppy training and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Ochre and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Quartz is a tan-and-white puppy boy, likely to grow into a nice medium-sized dog. He’ll need the usual puppy guidance, but he’ll reward you with years of love.

👉 Meet Quartz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County

Phone: (336) 694-4921

Coal is another adorable tan-and-white puppy, ready to learn all about the world with a family of his own. With no adoption fee, he’s a wonderful choice if you’re prepared for the time and care a young pup needs.

👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yanceyville, NC, please consider visiting the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County or calling (336) 694-4921 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.