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Yanceyville

🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Yanceyville

5 days ago

Yanceyville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Moira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxiju_1Gnn0FHK00
  • Breed: Husky mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with gray/silver
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
  • Phone: (336) 694-4921

Moira is a striking young Husky mix with a beautiful dark coat and silver highlights. If you love active, smart dogs and are ready for some fun and exercise, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Moira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Doobsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwH6Y_1Gnn0FHK00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
  • Phone: (336) 694-4921

Doobsey is a medium-sized young girl with a pretty brindle coat. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for a companion who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy.
👉 Meet Doobsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcacq_1Gnn0FHK00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream/White
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
  • Phone: (336) 694-4921

Shale is a lovely cream-and-white adult pittie mix. Adult dogs like Shale often settle into home life quickly and are a great option if you want a more predictable size and energy level.
👉 Meet Shale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a23Ua_1Gnn0FHK00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
  • Phone: (336) 694-4921

James is a tan medium-sized adult boy with a gentle look and a soft fawn coat. If you’re hoping for a steady, grown-up companion, James may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet James and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ochre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WObYD_1Gnn0FHK00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
  • Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
  • Phone: (336) 694-4921

Ochre is a black-and-white puppy with a bright future ahead of her. With a fee-waived adoption, she’s an especially good option if you’re ready for puppy training and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Ochre and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Quartz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZ7Ns_1Gnn0FHK00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
  • Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
  • Phone: (336) 694-4921

Quartz is a tan-and-white puppy boy, likely to grow into a nice medium-sized dog. He’ll need the usual puppy guidance, but he’ll reward you with years of love.
👉 Meet Quartz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Coal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onQN7_1Gnn0FHK00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
  • Shelter: Animal Protection Society of Caswell County
  • Phone: (336) 694-4921

Coal is another adorable tan-and-white puppy, ready to learn all about the world with a family of his own. With no adoption fee, he’s a wonderful choice if you’re prepared for the time and care a young pup needs.
👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yanceyville, NC, please consider visiting the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County or calling (336) 694-4921 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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