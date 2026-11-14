A family driving from Charlotte to adopt a dog from the Yancey County Humane Society was involved in a serious wreck on Cox's Creek on the mountain going to Marion, and that road is closed. The father and baby are reported to be okay, but the mother has multiple severe injuries, was airlifted for medical care, and is in stable condition, though she faces a very long recovery.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Yancey County Humane Society