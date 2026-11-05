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Yancey County
Dog found on Lower Browns Creek Rd
7 days ago
A female dog was found on Lower Browns Creek Rd and brought to the Yancey County Humane Society as a stray. If you recognize her or think she may be yours, please contact the shelter by phone or email.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Yancey County Humane Society
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.