Yakutat’s tour season is gearing up, and marine operators are building out their crews. If you like boats, ocean air, and don’t mind fast-paced days, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Yakutat, AK

Type: Full-time, vessel-based, safety-sensitive

Salary: Not listed

You’ll have full operational command of a passenger vessel, leading navigation, crew safety, emergency drills, and tour delivery. This role is ideal if you have experience running passenger vessels and want to captain in Southeast Alaska waters while working closely with a port team.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Yakutat, AK

Type: Full-time, vessel-based, safety-sensitive

Salary: Not listed

Work directly under the Captain handling deckhand duties, basic engine checks, and passenger safety while also rotating through galley and gift shop work. Good fit if you’ve crewed on boats before, like hands-on mechanical tasks, and enjoy helping guests have a smooth trip.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Yakutat, AK

Type: Full-time, vessel-based, safety-sensitive

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between safety duties and sharing stories about Southeast Alaska’s wildlife, glaciers, and culture over the PA system. Great for strong public speakers with an interest in ecology or environmental science who want to work on the water and still interact closely with guests.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while tour-season hiring is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.