Yakima’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want steady, local work.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Location: Yakima, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving in a senior living community, helping residents with daily tasks and offering one-on-one support. Good fit if you’re kind, patient, and want room to grow into roles like CNA or Medication Technician, with access to training and a range of benefits based on hours.

Employer: Infinity Rehab (Terraces of Summitview)

(Terraces of Summitview) Location: Yakima, WA

Type: PRN / as-needed

Salary: Not listed

Flexible, per-diem SLP role working with adult patients with orthopedic, neuro, and cardiopulmonary needs. Great if you want control over your schedule and like evidence-based practice, with support from a therapist-led organization and access to free CEUs.

Employer: Eyemart Express

Location: Yakima, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive earning potential (base + incentives; exact amount not listed)

Full-time optical role helping patients choose frames and lenses, taking measurements, and adjusting/repairing glasses. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, disability, and licensing support, plus a focus on work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.