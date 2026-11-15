Yakima has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Yakima Humane Society. Each one has their own story and personality — take a look and see who might be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (about 3.5 months)

Baby (about 3.5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black, fluffy coat

All black, fluffy coat Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society

Phone: (509) 457-6854

About Morticia:

Morticia is a gorgeous, fluffy kitten with a big personality. She’s outgoing, playful, and always ready for her next adventure. She has all the curiosity and energy you’d expect from a growing kitten.

She’ll do best with a family who can give her lots of playtime and enrichment — think wand toys, tunnels, balls, and kicker toys to keep her busy and happy.

👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maine Coon / American Shorthair mix

Maine Coon / American Shorthair mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society

Phone: (509) 457-6854

About Keanu:

Keanu is a handsome, confident boy who knows he’s a looker. He’s friendly and outgoing, with big paws and a big purr to match. He loves attention and isn’t shy about showing off his charm.

He was found outside the shelter building and likely dumped, so he’s ready for a much better next chapter with a family who will love him for life.

👉 Meet Keanu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society

Phone: (509) 457-6854

About Tiana:

Tiana is a gentle girl who is just starting to show how loving she can be. She came in with painful dental issues and wasn’t feeling very social at first. After her dental procedure and extractions, she’s feeling much better and slowly letting her sweet personality shine.

With people she knows and trusts, Tiana can be a big love bug. She’ll do well with a patient adopter who will give her time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Tiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2.5 months)

Baby (about 2.5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society

Phone: (509) 457-6854

About Thorsen:

Thorsen is a sweet, shy little guy with a lot to say. He may need some time to feel safe in new places, but he has great potential to blossom with the right person.

He’ll need extra TLC, patience, and gentle encouragement. A quiet space at first, slow introductions, and letting him build trust at his own pace will help him feel secure and loved.

👉 Meet Thorsen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Yakima, WA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Yakima Humane Society or calling (509) 457-6854 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.