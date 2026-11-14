Yakima has some very special kittens waiting for loving homes right now. All of these babies are at the Yakima Humane Society and are looking for patient, kind families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Dylan is a shy, “spicy” little guy who isn’t quite sure about humans yet. He’s very scared and unsure right now and will need someone with patience, experience, and lots of gentle TLC. With time and slow, kind handling, he may grow into a wonderful indoor companion, but he’ll need a family ready to invest in careful socialization.

👉 Meet Dylan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Jack is a fun-loving, outgoing kitten who’s always ready for his next adventure. He’s full of curiosity and energy and will thrive in a home that enjoys all the playful chaos of kittenhood. He’ll need lots of playtime and enrichment with toys like wand toys, balls, tunnels, and kicker toys to burn off that kitten energy.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: ~2.5 months (baby)

~2.5 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Chen is a sweet little “purr baby” who’s ready to share his affection with a forever family. He’ll need more than cuddles as he grows—regular playtime, enrichment, and safe exploring are important. Toys like wand toys, balls, tunnels, and kicker toys will help him stay active and happy.

👉 Meet Chen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Kali is a sweet, shy girl who needs a little time to feel safe and let her personality shine. She can be unsure in new situations, so she’ll do best with a patient, understanding family. The shelter recommends starting her in a small, quiet room so she can settle in without feeling overwhelmed.

👉 Meet Kali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Kalabar is another sweet, shy kitten who just needs time and kindness. Like Kali, he can be a bit unsure in new situations and will do best with adopters who know that good things take time. Starting him off in a small, quiet space will help him adjust and gain confidence.

👉 Meet Kalabar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Diane is a fun-loving, outgoing kitten who’s always ready for an adventure. She’s full of curiosity and energy and will need a home that’s ready for active play and kitten antics. Like Jack, she’ll benefit from plenty of toys and enrichment—think wand toys, tunnels, balls, and kicker toys.

👉 Meet Diane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Harris is a handsome orange youngster with big green eyes and a fun personality. He’s outgoing, playful, and loves to explore. He’ll need a family who can keep up with his kitten energy through playtime, enrichment, and appropriate toys like tunnels, balls, wand toys, and kicker toys.

👉 Meet Harris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: ~2.5 months (baby)

~2.5 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Yakima Humane Society — (509) 457-6854

Lopez is a sweet boy with a slightly shy side. He may take a bit to warm up, but with patience and gentle interactions, he should become a loving companion. Lopez has one cloudy eye, so he must be an indoor-only cat to keep him safe. His future family should provide a secure indoor home and keep an eye on any changes to his eye as he grows.

👉 Meet Lopez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yakima, WA, consider visiting the Yakima Humane Society or calling (509) 457-6854 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.