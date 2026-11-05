💰 Yakima Accounting Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $145K+

Yakima has some solid accounting and finance roles open right now, from hands-on billing to senior leadership. If you’re good with numbers, there’s likely a fit for your experience level.

Employer: Not listed (contract role)

Not listed (contract role) Location: Yakima, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour

Review financial records, test internal controls, and make sure reporting is accurate. Good fit if you already have solid audit experience and strong analytical skills and want flexible contract work.

Employer: Fiscus Motor Freight

Location: Yakima, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: Paid time off

Family-owned trucking company where you handle daily invoicing, payments, and customer calls, plus light dispatch prep and basic office tasks. Monday–Friday, 8–5, with direct training from the current AR specialist before they leave.

Employer: Community Health of Central Washington

Location: Yakima, WA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $105,456.00 – $145,059.20 annually

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life/AD&D/LTD, 401(k) with employer contribution, generous PTO & EIT, 9 paid holidays, and more

Lead the accounting and finance team for a major local healthcare nonprofit. You’ll oversee reporting, budgeting, internal controls, grants, payroll, and compliance—ideal if you have 6+ years of progressive experience, GAAP expertise, and want a mission-driven role.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.