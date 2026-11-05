🚧 Yakima Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Openings with $30+/hr Pay

Yakima’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for licensed electricians and hands-on techs. If you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Services LLC

National Services LLC Location: Yakima, WA (travel across Washington State)

(travel across Washington State) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on automated traffic enforcement systems, WAN networks, and surveillance gear in the field. You’ll be in a fast-paced, on-the-road role using your Washington State EL01 license to install, wire, troubleshoot, and maintain high-tech equipment.

Employer: Vance Heating & AC

Location: Yakima, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour

Residential electrical work with a busy local home-services company. This one stands out for top-tier pay, 100% employer-paid health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), and a take-home company vehicle for strong performers.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Yakima, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23 – $30 per hour (flat rate) + possible bonuses

Hands-on collision repair: disassemble, repair, and reassemble vehicles back to pre-accident condition. Good fit if you like detailed bodywork, welding, and paint prep, with day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, growth paths, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.