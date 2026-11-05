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Yakima
🤝 Yakima Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Yakima has steady demand for people who care about others, especially in home-based support and recovery services. If you like helping folks build more independent, stable lives, these roles are worth a look.
In-Home Caregiver / Life Enrichment Coach – Float
- Employer: Kittitas Interactive Management
- Location: Yakima, WA
- Pay: $17.50–$18.50/hour
- Type: Part-time, float (at least two 8-hour shifts/week)
- Why it’s interesting: Work directly in clients’ homes and community, helping adults with developmental disabilities reach personal goals and stay safe and supported. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid sick time for those meeting hours.
Support & Recovery Advocate – PT Weekends
- Employer: Kittitas Interactive Management
- Location: Yakima, WA
- Pay: $18.50/hour
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Why it’s interesting: Weekend role supporting adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities as they follow their therapist’s treatment plan and work toward more independence. Paid training, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid sick time, and EAP.
Life Enrichment Coach – Training & Program Supervisor
- Employer: Kittitas Interactive Management
- Location: Yakima, WA
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (8:00am–4:00pm)
- Why it’s interesting: Lead and mentor a team of Life Enrichment Coaches while still working hands-on with clients on daily living skills and goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid sick time, and EAP.
Recovery Support Specialist
- Employer: Triumph Treatment Services
- Location: Yakima, WA
- Type: Full-time (wage range listed on posting)
- Why it’s interesting: Help run a safe, supportive treatment setting—assisting with daily living skills, appointments, documentation, and drug testing for people in recovery. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and holiday pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or different shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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