🤝 Yakima Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Yakima has steady demand for people who care about others, especially in home-based support and recovery services. If you like helping folks build more independent, stable lives, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kittitas Interactive Management

Kittitas Interactive Management Location: Yakima, WA

Pay: $17.50–$18.50/hour

Type: Part-time, float (at least two 8-hour shifts/week)

Part-time, float (at least two 8-hour shifts/week) Why it’s interesting: Work directly in clients’ homes and community, helping adults with developmental disabilities reach personal goals and stay safe and supported. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid sick time for those meeting hours.

Employer: Kittitas Interactive Management

Kittitas Interactive Management Location: Yakima, WA

Pay: $18.50/hour

Type: Part-time, weekends

Why it’s interesting: Weekend role supporting adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities as they follow their therapist’s treatment plan and work toward more independence. Paid training, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid sick time, and EAP.

Employer: Kittitas Interactive Management

Kittitas Interactive Management Location: Yakima, WA

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (8:00am–4:00pm)

Why it’s interesting: Lead and mentor a team of Life Enrichment Coaches while still working hands-on with clients on daily living skills and goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid sick time, and EAP.

Employer: Triumph Treatment Services

Location: Yakima, WA

Type: Full-time (wage range listed on posting)

(wage range listed on posting) Why it’s interesting: Help run a safe, supportive treatment setting—assisting with daily living skills, appointments, documentation, and drug testing for people in recovery. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and holiday pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.