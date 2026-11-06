🐱 Sweet Yadkinville Cats Ready for Adoption and Love

Yadkinville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties at Yadkin County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Yadkin County Animal Shelter

Phone: (336) 849-7901 ext.2

Nugget is a handsome young brown tabby-type boy with lots of life ahead of him. He’s at the shelter now, hoping someone will give him a safe, loving home where he can grow and feel secure.

👉 Meet Nugget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Yadkin County Animal Shelter

Phone: (336) 849-7901 ext.2

Tober is a tiny brown kitten boy, still just a baby and ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter cage. If you’re looking for a young kitten to raise and bond with, Tober could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Tober and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Yadkin County Animal Shelter

Phone: (336) 849-7901 ext.2

Kat is a beautiful gray/blue baby girl with that classic kitten charm. She’s young, curious, and waiting for a family to show her what a loving home feels like.

👉 Meet Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Yadkin County Animal Shelter at (336) 849-7901 ext.2 to ask about visiting and the adoption fee, or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.