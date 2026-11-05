Slice of the Valley Country Ham Festival Nov. 7

The Slice of the Valley Country Ham Festival will be held on Saturday, November 7, from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Lila Swaim Park, 121 Delos Martin Drive, Jonesville, NC. Families can enjoy country ham, live music, contests, local vendors, and games, with support from sponsor Foothills Sugar Cured Country Hams. More information: https://visitjonesvillenc.com/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Yadkin Chamber