Triple Yamaha 450 hp outboards can propel the OS 445 to a top hop of 43 knots. Courtesy Pursuit Boats

The Pursuit OS 445 debuted a few years ago as the builder’s flagship offshore express, but its latest evolution focuses more on elevating the onboard experience. While the proven hull design, Yamaha triple-outboard propulsion and versatile cockpit remain intact, Pursuit’s redesigned bridge deck transforms the boat into a more refined cruising platform, with more than a few luxe touches.

Step aboard and the upgrades are immediately apparent. The bridge deck trades a traditional fiberglass sole for a tongue-and-groove sapele wood sole, while sapele veneers and upscale joinery soften the transition between the cockpit and salon. The effect is less like bringing the outdoors inside and more like extending an elegant interior into the open air.

The cockpit retains the amenities that made the original OS 445 equally capable as a fishing platform and weekend cruiser. Mezzanine seating conceals stowage while providing full service access to the standard Seakeeper 10 gyrostabilizer. A grill sits to port, a livewell is integrated at the transom, and a fold-down balcony expands the cockpit on the starboard side. The numerous rod holders and in-deck fishboxes remind owners that the OS 445 still has serious offshore intentions.

Perhaps the biggest change is how seamlessly the cockpit and salon now blend together. A 60-inch-wide aft window manually flips up and latches overhead, while the glass cockpit door opens fully, creating one continuous entertaining space with the salon. To port, a high-gloss teak table with flip-out leaves serves as a comfortable lounge, while a smart TV lowers from the overhead at the touch of a button. Beneath it, the compact galley includes a two-burner cooktop, sink and refrigerated drawer units that can each be configured as a refrigerator or freezer.

Updates include tongue-and-groove sapele wood soles and veneer throughout the salon. Courtesy Pursuit Boats

Forward, Pursuit reworked the helm into a more ergonomic command center. Twin Stidd helm seats are joined by a companion seat to port that rotates aft, allowing it to become part of the salon seating when entertaining. Twin 22-inch Garmin multifunction displays dominate the helm, while a third 17-inch display gives the companion direct access to navigation and systems monitoring. Larger side windows improve communication with crew moving forward on dek, and the massive laminated one-piece windshield eliminates center mullions for exceptional visibility.

Belowdecks, the OS 445 continues to prioritize comfort. The owners’ stateroom occupies the bow and has private access to the head, while the amidships VIP has surprising headroom despite being tucked beneath the helm deck. A machinery room provides easy access to ship’s systems along with dry storage.

Power is supplied by triple Yamaha 450 hp outboards. During our time on board in Florida’s Tampa Bay, the OS 445 cruised comfortably at 25 knots and 4,400 rpm before reaching a top speed of 43 knots at 5,900 rpm.

With the new amenities and fishing DNA intact, the Pursuit OS 445 is a capable offshore performer and comfortable weekend cruiser.

Take the next step:pursuitboats.com

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