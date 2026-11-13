Mission Accomplished is a 2006 Viking 68 Enclosed Bridge with a four-stateroom, four-head layout, additional fuel and new teak in the cockpit in 2026. She’s located in North Palm Beach, Florida. Courtesy HMY Yacht Sales

The 2006 Viking 68 Enclosed Bridge Mission Accomplished is a striking vessel on the water and offers many amenities that are excellent for traveling with family or out on the tournament circuit. She’s currently located in North Palm Beach, Florida, and offered by HMY Yacht Sales for $1.395 million.

Mission Accomplished features a spacious four-stateroom, four-head layout including private crew quarters with separate access. She has had many recent upgrades including, new teak deck, all new interior whisper walls and headliner in the salon and companionway, top side detail, bottom job, and recent engine service including a complete overhaul on the starboard engine in 2026. A 15-foot Boston Whaler tender is also included with the sale.

The salon features gloss-finished joinery and a spiral staircase leading to the enclosed bridge deck above. Courtesy HMY Yacht Sales

The electronics suite on the vessel include the following:

(3) 17″ VEI Display

Furuno 25kw radar

Furuno 6’5″ open array antenna

Garmin 8612

(2) VHF ICOM IC-M604

Furuno Nav Pilot

(2) Samsung monitors

Yachting previously wrote: “The Viking’s 176-square-foot cockpit had all the amenities I expected to find aboard a fishing machine of this caliber. There were two in-sole fish boxes as well as a livewell in the transom. A beefy fighting chair made by Release had been installed for battling the big ones. A starboard-side tuna door was designed to let fishermen get their catches on board more easily. Mezzanine seating was a pleasant touch, creating a good perch for keeping an eye on baits, or for using as a place to hang while the 68 headed out to the fishing grounds.”

The enclosed bridge is perfect for long-range cruising in climate-controlled comfort. Courtesy HMY Yacht Sales

Where is Mission Accomplished located? The vessel is currently lying in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Take the next step: Contact the listing agent, HMY Yacht Sales professional broker Forrest Robertson at (561) 281-2122. View the complete listing here.

Quick Specifications

Length Overall: 68’

68’ Beam: 19.3’

19.3’ Draft: 5.5’

5.5’ Fuel Capacity: 2,300 gal.

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