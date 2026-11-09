GX Superyachts Introduces the Hybrid-Powered GX42

Developed with exterior and interior design by Marco Casali and naval architecture and engineering input from NAMES, the 138-foot GX42 combines parallel diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, substantial battery storage and photovoltaic generation with a long-range hull. Courtesy GX Superyachts

GX Superyachts introduced the GX42 at the 2026 Monaco Yacht Show, marking the debut of a new 42-meter series built around an integrated approach to efficiency, engineering and onboard comfort. Developed with exterior and interior design by Marco Casali and naval architecture and engineering input from NAMES, the 138-foot yacht combines parallel diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, substantial battery storage and photovoltaic generation with a long-range hull and a layout geared toward extended family cruising.

The GX42’s defining feature is its energy architecture. Rather than relying exclusively on conventional diesel propulsion or an electrically driven system, the yacht employs a parallel-hybrid arrangement that retains a mechanical connection between two MAN main engines and the propeller shafts. Electric machines integrated into the drivetrain allow mechanical and electrical power to work together or independently, depending on operating conditions. The system is supported by approximately 938 kWh of lithium iron phosphate battery capacity, along with an integrated photovoltaic array rated at approximately 27 kWp. GX Superyachts cites the potential for up to 48 hours of zero-emission operation at anchor and a reduction in onboard electricity consumption of up to 45 percent, depending on operating conditions and hotel loads.

The main and upper decks are devoted to socializing, with a dining area for 10, a comfortable salon and an expansive upper-deck arrangement incorporating lounges, sunbeds, a bar and Jacuzzi. Courtesy GX Superyachts

Efficiency also begins below the waterline. The GX42’s slender hull is designed for economical long-range operation, with a reported cruising speed of about 9 knots and range exceeding 5,000 nautical miles. The combined energy-management system is intended to reduce generator operating hours and make greater use of stored and solar-generated electricity, particularly when the yacht is at anchor. For owners and guests, the benefits extend beyond fuel consumption, with battery-supported operation offering quieter, lower-vibration conditions aboard.

Casali’s Raised Pilot House design translates that engineering approach into a spacious family-oriented layout. The main deck accommodates a full-beam owner’s stateroom with a private foredeck terrace, while the lower deck has a VIP stateroom with a fold-down balcony and three additional guest staterooms. The main and upper decks are devoted to socializing, with a dining area for 10, a comfortable salon and an expansive upper-deck arrangement incorporating lounges, sunbeds, a bar and Jacuzzi.

Backlit Turkish marble, liquid-metal panels and artwork provide contrasting details, while layered lighting allows the interior to transition from bright daytime entertaining to a more relaxed evening setting. Courtesy GX Superyachts

Interior finishes include walnut, Italian leather, stone and neutral fabrics, with broad-radius curves and floor-to-ceiling windows contributing to an open, residential atmosphere. Backlit Turkish marble, liquid-metal panels and artwork provide contrasting details, while layered lighting allows the interior to transition from bright daytime entertaining to a more relaxed evening setting.

With the GX42, GX Superyachts is positioning hybrid technology as part of a broader design philosophy rather than an isolated engineering feature. The combination of hull efficiency, stored electrical energy, solar generation and flexible propulsion is intended to support extended cruising while making life aboard quieter and more comfortable.

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