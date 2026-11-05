Galeon's New 420 Fly

Galeon offers the 420 Fly with either DPI sterndrive or conventional shaft-drive propulsion. Courtesy Galeon

Galeon is expanding its flybridge lineup with the new 420 Fly, a development of the 400 Fly that brings refreshed styling, additional comfort and more usable outdoor space to a practical cruising platform. Enlarged side windows and extensive glazing give the yacht a brighter, more contemporary profile, while its three-level layout makes efficient use of its dimensions.

The aft cockpit centers on an L-shaped sofa, folding table and wet bar, with additional sun pads forward. Twin fold-out balconies expand the beam to 19 feet 4 inches, opening the cockpit to the water and creating a broad outdoor terrace alongside the enlarged swim platform. Inside, the main deck combines dining, lounging and navigation in an open arrangement, with seating to both sides, an adjacent galley and a forward helm station with a double seat.

The main deck combines dining, lounging and navigation in an open arrangement, with seating to both sides. Courtesy Galeon

Belowdecks, the 420 Fly accommodates two staterooms, each with a private head. The full-beam amidships master has a king-size berth and increased headroom, while a forward VIP stateroom provides additional accommodations. Above, the flybridge offers a dining and lounge area, grill, wet bar and a second helm with all-around visibility.

Galeon offers the 420 Fly with either DPI sterndrive or conventional shaft-drive propulsion, allowing owners to choose a configuration suited to their cruising grounds and handling preferences. Maximum available engine power is rated at twin 480 hp.

Learn more about the introduction of the new Galeon 420 Fly here.

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