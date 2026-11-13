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🎓 Xenia OH Coaching Jobs: Multiple School Sports Roles Open
Xenia schools are already planning ahead for the 2027–2028 season and looking for coaches who love working with students. If you’re into sports and mentoring teens, these roles are worth a look.
Varsity Girls Soccer Coach – 2027–2028 School Year
- Employer: Xenia Community Schools
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Type: Full-time (school-year coaching role)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the varsity girls soccer program and help student-athletes grow on and off the field. Must apply online and, once hired, complete a background check, Coaches Tool Chest certifications (coaching, mental health, first aid, concussion, PBIS, CPR, sudden cardiac arrest), and hold a Pupil Activity Permit through the Ohio Department of Education.
Varsity Boys Golf Coach – 2027–2028 School Year
- Employer: Xenia Community Schools
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Type: Full-time (school-year coaching role)
- Salary: Not listed
Coach the varsity boys golf team and represent Xenia on the course. Online application is required, and hired candidates must complete a $52 background check with the Board of Education, full Coaches Tool Chest training, and secure a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the state.
Varsity Boys Soccer Coach – 2027–2028 School Year
- Employer: Xenia Community Schools
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Type: Full-time (school-year coaching role)
- Salary: Not listed
Take charge of the varsity boys soccer program and guide student-athletes through the season. Apply online, and be ready to complete the district background check, full Coaches Tool Chest certification package, and obtain a Pupil Activity Permit through the Ohio Department of Education.
If you love sports, mentoring teens, and being part of the school community, this is a great time to throw your hat in the ring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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