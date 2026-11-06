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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Xenia, Ohio
Looking for a loyal friend in Xenia? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
Rudolph
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Phone: (937) 562-7400
Rudolph is a young mixed-breed pup with a rich brown coat and lots of growing to do. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of cuddles, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Rudolph and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dasher
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Phone: (937) 562-7400
Dasher is a black-and-white puppy who will need a family ready to guide him as he learns about the world—basic training, social time, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Dasher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olaf
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Phone: (937) 562-7400
Olaf is a young pit bull terrier mix with a sleek black coat. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and learning ahead.
👉 Meet Olaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dancer
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Phone: (937) 562-7400
Dancer is a white-and-brown puppy who will thrive with someone ready for the fun and work of raising a young dog—training, structure, and plenty of play.
👉 Meet Dancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pit Bull Terrier Mix (Unnamed)
- Name: Not listed
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Phone: (937) 562-7400
This adult pit bull terrier mix has a white coat with brown or chocolate markings. As an adult dog, he may be a good fit if you prefer a companion who is more mature than a puppy.
👉 View details and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Xenia, OH, please consider visiting Greene County Animal Care and Control or calling (937) 562-7400 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.