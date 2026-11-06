🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Xenia, Ohio

Looking for a loyal friend in Xenia? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control

Location: Xenia, OH

Xenia, OH Phone: (937) 562-7400

Rudolph is a young mixed-breed pup with a rich brown coat and lots of growing to do. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of cuddles, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Rudolph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control

Location: Xenia, OH

Xenia, OH Phone: (937) 562-7400

Dasher is a black-and-white puppy who will need a family ready to guide him as he learns about the world—basic training, social time, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Dasher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control

Location: Xenia, OH

Xenia, OH Phone: (937) 562-7400

Olaf is a young pit bull terrier mix with a sleek black coat. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and learning ahead.

👉 Meet Olaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control

Location: Xenia, OH

Xenia, OH Phone: (937) 562-7400

Dancer is a white-and-brown puppy who will thrive with someone ready for the fun and work of raising a young dog—training, structure, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Dancer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Greene County Animal Care and Control

Location: Xenia, OH

Xenia, OH Phone: (937) 562-7400

This adult pit bull terrier mix has a white coat with brown or chocolate markings. As an adult dog, he may be a good fit if you prefer a companion who is more mature than a puppy.

👉 View details and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Xenia, OH, please consider visiting Greene County Animal Care and Control or calling (937) 562-7400 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.