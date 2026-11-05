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Xenia
⚠️ Xenia RITA walk-in tax help closed Nov 6 & 9
2 days ago
⚠️ Xenia RITA walk-in tax help closed Nov 6 & 9
Walk-in taxpayer assistance at the RITA Xenia Office will be closed on Friday, November 6, 2026 and Monday, November 9, 2026 because of building maintenance at Xenia’s City Administration Building.
You can still get help or make payments by:
Phone: Call 800.860.7482
- Live agents: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Automated system: 24/7 to
- Check estimated tax payments and credits
- Make a payment
Online at www.ritaohio.com
- My Account (24/7): make payments, check balances, send a secure email, enroll in eBilling
- FastPay: make a one-time payment without creating an account
- FastFile: file your taxes without creating an account
Plan ahead if you needed in-person help on those dates and use phone or online options instead.
More Info: News Item - 11/5/2026 - Xenia Office Walk-in Taxpa...
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