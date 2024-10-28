Decrease in children being vaccinated: CDC

(WYTV) — The Centers for Disease Control is telling us that the vaccine numbers for kindergarteners were down last year compared to the year before.

Doctors can point to countless studies showing the safety of the vaccines, and side effects tend to be minimal, if at all.

“We saw a small decline in vaccination rates when the pandemic started. And initially, that was just related to children’s ability to get into the office for care, parents limiting the amount of exposures that children had in healthcare facilities,” Pediatrician Kimberly Giuliano said. “Certainly, we are far past those times now, but there are still some parents who have hesitancy about vaccines.”

Doctors say that by not vaccinating your children, you’re putting them at risk for the very diseases we’re trying to prevent, such as measles, mumps and rubella.

