Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WYTV

    Halloween and Trick-or Treat safety tips

    By Kyle Wills,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OEBi_0wLSvZbe00

    (WKBN)- Halloween is just under one week away, and there will be many trick-or-treaters across the Valley.

    There are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

    It’s a holiday many people enjoy every year. Whether it be trick-or-treating or decorating the house, it’s full of fun activities for both kids and adults. While Halloween can be a fun and exciting holiday, there are some safety tips you’ll want to be aware of this season.

    The Ohio Department of Commerce is offering safety tips that feature information and legal reminders from its Divisions of Cannabis Control, Liquor Control, and State Fire Marshal to keep the holiday both spooky and enjoyable for ghosts and goblins of all ages. This will be the first Halloween that marijuana is legal in the state. For that reason, the agency says to be extra careful checking their candy when they get home. Look for anything unusual.

    Pay close attention to the packaging, because many cannabis products can mimic candy, but contain dangerous products, like Delta-8. Similar to alcohol, the use of non-medical cannabis by people under the age of 21 is illegal, and individuals who provide cannabis to minors can potentially face fines, as well as jail time.

    Like alcohol, it is illegal to operate a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis. According to OSHP, in 2023, impaired driving was a factor in 58% of all fatal crashes, and drug-impaired driving was involved in 44% of those.

    The Ohio Division of Liquor Control also has a warning for those who plan to party, especially when alcohol is involved. The agency warns there will be large crowds walking on the streets, most in masks or other costumes, so be careful when driving.

    And if you do plan to drink, the number one rule is to have a plan in place. If hosting a party, you must make sure not to over-serve guests or not serve those who are already intoxicated.

    Now depending on where you live will determine when trick-or-treat will start and even what day. You can find Trick-or-Treat times and other fall events here.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

    Related Search

    Halloween safety tipsTrick-Or-Treat precautionsCannabis and HalloweenDriving under influenceOhio Department of commerceLiquor control

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Local bakery hosting free Halloween event
    WYTV1 day ago
    Jewish Community Center of Youngstown celebrates its roots
    WYTV3 days ago
    New Aldi location in Canfield closes for gas leak
    WYTV1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    ‘Not So Haunted House’ offers non-spooky alternative for Halloween
    WYTV1 day ago
    Free Family Fun: Get Ready For Trick-or-Treat Marshfield Center 2024
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Salem Eagles organize breakfasts to benefit local groups
    WYTV3 days ago
    Price Cutter coming soon to old local Save A Lot location
    WYTV3 days ago
    Local teen charged with making terrorist threats on social media
    WYTV15 hours ago
    Two OVI checkpoints planned Friday night
    WYTV1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Man says he was jumped by 4, one with sword: Report
    WYTV3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Local family awakes to police in home, says man broke in while they slept
    WYTV3 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Hometown Heroes: Student helps animals that need it most
    WYTV3 days ago
    Parents facing charge after family dog attacks baby
    WYTV2 days ago
    What to know about a new advanced melanoma treatment
    WYTV2 days ago
    Man jumps out window onto police car during raid: Report
    WYTV2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Ursuline wins ninth in a row, shuts out Mooney, 30-0, in Holy War
    WYTV1 day ago
    The “Fitch” behind Austintown Fitch
    WYTV2 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Two in hospital after Youngstown group home stabbing, suspect in custody
    WYTV16 hours ago
    Big Game Bound: Hopkins on the move to Kansas City
    WYTV1 day ago
    Local students shadow local leaders, get tour of WKBN
    WYTV2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy