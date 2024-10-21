Dogs rescued from filthy, dilapidated home with half-eaten cat inside: Police

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local animal shelter is caring for two dogs found abandoned at a home in Warren over the weekend.

These two dogs, Honey and Scrappy, are now in the care of the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project after being removed from a home on Forest Street NE on Saturday.

“I’m just happy that they’re safe and sound,” said Jason Cooke, with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

According to a police report, when officers arrived, the dogs were outside but ran into the home.

The front door was open and a foul smell was coming from inside.

“Once inside the residence, it was just absolutely deplorable. I keep saying nothing’s going to shock me more than the last time but here we go again — they’re proving me wrong,” Cooke said.

The report states the interior was dilapidated and covered in trash, urine and feces.

A half-eaten cat with its collar still attached was also found upstairs.

“I don’t know if the dogs were hungry, they ate the cat, or what happened but it was just hard to see,” Cooke said.

Officers had been to the home five days before for the abandoned dogs. Police say at that time, the previous renters had vacated and people were squatting inside.

According to the report, officers weren’t able to get in because the house was secured but the property owner had asked it be condemned.

Cooke says he wants whoever owned the dogs to be held accountable.

“I understand that life is tough right now but there’s no excuse to allow your dogs to live in that kind of filth,” he said.

