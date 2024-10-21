Open in App
    • WYTV

    Valley town welcomes coffee shop and new grill

    By Patty Coller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfowS_0wFvSCnn00

    HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – City leaders are welcoming two new businesses in Hermitage.

    Starbucks opened its doors at the corner of East State Street and Buhl Farm Drive. It is the second location in the city.

    The Hunger Station Grill also opened in the Hermitage Towne Plaza on East State Street. The restaurant specializes in Mediterranean-American cuisine.

    City leaders welcomed the new business on its Facebook page.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Melissa
    1d ago
    congratulations 🎊
    Gene O
    1d ago
    🖕 That liberal establishment! I wouldn't go in there even if everything was free!
    View all comments
