Valley town welcomes coffee shop and new grill

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – City leaders are welcoming two new businesses in Hermitage.

Starbucks opened its doors at the corner of East State Street and Buhl Farm Drive. It is the second location in the city.

The Hunger Station Grill also opened in the Hermitage Towne Plaza on East State Street. The restaurant specializes in Mediterranean-American cuisine.

City leaders welcomed the new business on its Facebook page.

