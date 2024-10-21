Open in App
    • WYTV

    Houses damaged by gunfire less than an hour apart Saturday in Youngstown

    By Joe Gorman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHOLV_0wFtjTJT00

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said houses in two separate parts of town Saturday were damaged by gunfire less than an hour apart.

    Police were called about 9 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Florida Avenue on the South Side where officers found casings from three different weapons and three houses damaged, including one that sustained damage from the living room to an upstairs bedroom.

    A man at the home told police he thinks he was the intended target because of a shooting sometime Thursday or early Friday, reports said.

    No one was injured.

    At about 9:50 p.m., police were called for gunfire at a home on Burnett Street on the North Side. A pregnant woman told police when she heard the gunfire she dropped to the floor on her stomach, reports said. Reports said paramedics examined her, but she did not want to go to a hospital, reports said.

    Reports said that the home was “riddled” with bullets, and a nearby home was struck by two bullets. Officers recovered several shell casings in the street, according to a police report.

    No one was injured in this incident as well.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

