Man sentenced for assault of EMS worker

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of punching an EMS worker who was treating him for a suspected overdose received his sentence Wednesday.

Zackary McKenzie, 32, received a sentence of five months of probation with conditions that he receive drug and anger management treatment.

McKenzie pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted assault, a fifth-degree felony, on June 10, according to court records.

He initially faced a felonious assault charge following his arrest in Warren on March 23.

According to a police report, an EMS worker was treating McKenzie with naloxone when he woke up and became agitated. Police say he then punched the worker in the stomach.

Later, McKenzie said he did not remember punching anyone, according to the report.

