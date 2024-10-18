Feds say ‘violent’ robber of Chardon store sentenced to 37 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who federal investigators call a ‘violent robber’ was sentenced this week.

David Johnson, 37, of Euclid, was sentenced to 37 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster after pleading guilty to multiple charges of armed robbery at places of business.

One of those businesses was the Dollar General store in Chardon in January 2020.

According to court documents, between November 2019 and January 2020, Johnson entered several businesses in Northeast Ohio and threatened employees with a loaded firearm to commit the robberies. Other affected businesses include:

Sunoco gas station, Euclid, Nov. 27, 2019

BP gas station, Parkman, Jan. 18, 2020

Gas Mart gas station, Euclid, Jan. 25, 2020

Additionally, Johnson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm due to his previous convictions for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

Authorities say that Johnson also used a stolen vehicle in the crimes.

This case was investigated by the FBI, ATF, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Euclid Police Department, Willoughby Police Department, and the Cleveland Division of Police.

