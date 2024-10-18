Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WYTV

    Feds say ‘violent’ robber of Chardon store sentenced to 37 years

    By Patty Coller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ceNd_0wCOzzmd00

    CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who federal investigators call a ‘violent robber’ was sentenced this week.

    David Johnson, 37, of Euclid, was sentenced to 37 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster after pleading guilty to multiple charges of armed robbery at places of business.

    One of those businesses was the Dollar General store in Chardon in January 2020.

    According to court documents, between November 2019 and January 2020, Johnson entered several businesses in Northeast Ohio and threatened employees with a loaded firearm to commit the robberies. Other affected businesses include:

    • Sunoco gas station, Euclid, Nov. 27, 2019
    • BP gas station, Parkman, Jan. 18, 2020
    • Gas Mart gas station, Euclid, Jan. 25, 2020

    Additionally, Johnson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm due to his previous convictions for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

    Authorities say that Johnson also used a stolen vehicle in the crimes.

    This case was investigated by the FBI, ATF, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Euclid Police Department, Willoughby Police Department, and the Cleveland Division of Police.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Youngstown church celebrates 150 years
    WYTV2 days ago
    Psychologist offers tips for navigating discussions with children about political ads
    WYTV6 hours ago
    Steel Valley Browns Backers hosts annual chili cookoff
    WYTV7 hours ago
    Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Youngstown
    WYTV2 days ago
    Man sentenced for assault of EMS worker
    WYTV2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    National Weather Service to issue new cold weather alerts this winter
    WYTV4 hours ago
    Driver injured after car collides with deer on I-680: OSHP
    WYTV2 days ago
    Belleria moves Austintown location
    WYTV2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Joey Logano seizes fresh chance in NASCAR playoffs to take spot in championship finale
    WYTV5 hours ago
    Kentucky Historical Society Foundation names Kathey Golightly Sanders next executive director
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Crash left 3 hurt, slowed traffic on Route 11
    WYTV2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Howland United Methodist Church hosts trunk or treat
    WYTV4 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Local Huntington Bank locations closing soon
    WYTV3 days ago
    Howland children’s music studio has grand opening
    WYTV8 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Woman dead after standoff in Austintown, police say
    WYTV2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Firefighters battle large barn fire in Bazetta
    WYTV2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Popular coffee chain to replace demolished coffee shop in Boardman
    WYTV2 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy