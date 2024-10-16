Open in App
    Investigators: Driver of semi-truck admitted to using meth before crash

    By Gerry Ricciutti,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAC64_0w9Ejt5R00

    ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say the driver of a semi-truck admitted to using methamphetamine before a crash in Mahoning County.

    Sheriff’s deputies said Markel Bufford ran the tractor-trailer he was driving into a concrete barrier at the Truck World gas station in Jackson Township. He then drove away into Ellsworth Township and dumped his trailer.

    When he tried to leave, he crashed into a ditch near the corner of Palmyra Road and State Route 45, according to investigators.

    Investigators found Bufford hiding behind a nearby barn, and they arrested him.

    Deputies say he admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that morning and said meth was found in the cab of the truck.

    Bufford is facing charges of OVI and felony drug possession.

    There was another person in the truck at the time of the incident, as well as two dogs.

    Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

