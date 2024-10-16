Armed men stole shoes while kids were home alone: Report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two juveniles were the only ones at home when a burglary happened in Warren last week, according to a police report.

It happened on Friday just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest Blvd. SW.

The kids told officers they heard a loud thud coming from the living room area, so they got up to see what the noise was, according to the report.

They said when they got to the hallway, they saw three men with shirts wrapped on their faces, according to a police report. They told police one of them had a gun.

The kids said the men took a pair of Nike Dunks shoes and left, the police report stated.

