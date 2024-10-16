Open in App
    WYTV

    Armed men stole shoes while kids were home alone: Report

    By Sarah DeLisio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49urcs_0w8t1GYH00

    WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two juveniles were the only ones at home when a burglary happened in Warren last week, according to a police report.

    It happened on Friday just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest Blvd. SW.

    The kids told officers they heard a loud thud coming from the living room area, so they got up to see what the noise was, according to the report.

    They said when they got to the hallway, they saw three men with shirts wrapped on their faces, according to a police report. They told police one of them had a gun.

    The kids said the men took a pair of Nike Dunks shoes and left, the police report stated.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

